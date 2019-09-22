New Delhi: Soon after arriving at the Texas airport on his historic US tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said it’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. He also said that he is looking forward to a wide range of programmes in the dynamic and energetic city of Houston.

Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2019

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian community. Received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials, PM Modi was given a special welcome by India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster.

As part of the schedule, PM Modi will later in the day have a round table meeting with the CEOs of oil sector companies. Also on September 22, he will deliver his address at ‘Howdy Modi’ event with US President Donald. The event will be attended by over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Then he will leave for New York the same day. He is scheduled to attend the United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit at the UN building on September 23.

As per the scheduled, PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters on September 24. This will be their second meeting in three days.

After that, he will deliver the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on September 25. As part of the earlier plan, PM Modi will on September 26 meet Iran President Hassan Rouhani. He will also be meeting the President of Cyprus and Prime Minister of Greece.

After addressing the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, PM Modi will meet Prime Ministers of Bhutan and Bangladesh on the same day. And finally, after ending his week-long US tour, PM Modi will leave for New Delhi on September 28.