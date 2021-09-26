New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday advocated for 50 per cent reservation for women in the judiciary. The CJI exhorted women lawyers to strongly raise their demand for the same while assuring them of his “total support”. “I don’t want you to cry but with anger, you have to shout and demand that we need 50 per cent reservation,” he said. The CJI said that it’s an issue of thousands of years of suppression and women are entitled to the reservation and added, “It’s a matter of right, and not a matter a charity.”Also Read - ‘Solace to Many Families’: SC Lauds Centre’s Stand on Providing Compensation to Kin of COVID Victims

"I want to say that I strongly recommend and support the demand of a certain percentage of reservation in all law schools of the country for women, so that they can join the judiciary," he added. Speaking at a felicitation function organised by Lady Advocates of Supreme Court for the nine newly appointed judges, including three women judges, CJI Ramana said he has modified Karl Marx's "Workers of the world unite. You have nothing to lose but your chain" quote for the occasion and added: "Women of the world unite. You have nothing to lose but your chain."

The CJI said, "You all are laughing. Yes, I don't want you to cry but with anger, you have to shout and demand that we need 50 per cent reservation. It's not a small issue but an issue of thousands of years of suppression. It is high time we have 50 per cent representation of women in the judiciary. You are entitled (to it), it's a matter of right. It is not a matter a charity. It is unfortunate that some things are realised very late."

‘We will achieve the goal of 50 per cent shortly’

He said he will be “very happy” whenever the goal will be realised. “All my sisters and all of you have carved out exceptions for people in the society and women of the society and for that matter youngsters whether male or female are all waiting and looking at you as if you are role models. Your success stories will make them more impulsive and we expect more women will join the profession and we will achieve the goal of 50 per cent shortly. I wholeheartedly support all initiatives taken by you and so long as I am here I will support all of your causes,” he said.

The Supreme Court of India at present has four women judges — Justices Indira Banerjee, Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna and Bela M Trivedi. History was created in the apex court on August 31 as for the first time nine judges, including three women, took oath of office at one go. The strength of the top court has now risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34. Justice Nagarathna is in line to be the first woman CJI in September 2027.

(Based on PTI inputs)