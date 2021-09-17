New Delhi: Former union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the Delhi police for allegedly detaining party workers who arrived in groups to take part in the ‘black Friday’ protest march today. Notably, SAD, on completion of one year of enactment of the three farms laws, has organised a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building. However, the Delhi police issued a notice to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema stating that the protest march will not be allowed in the national capital.Also Read - Pak-Backed Terrorists Arrested in Delhi Planned Blasts to Target Recovering Indian Economy, Reveals Interrogation

Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal takes out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/MV0x0ZTRur — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert! Planning to go Out today? Check List of Roads to Avoid

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi police sealed the borders and tightened security by deploying extra forces. “The Jharoda Kalan border has been closed by barricading both the roads due to the farmers’ movement”, the Delhi traffic police tweeted and suggested people to refrain from using that route. Also Read - SAD to Lead 'Black Day' March To Parliament to Mark a Year of Farmers Protest, Says Delhi Borders Sealed

Condemning the actions, Harsimrat said, “Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining Akali Dal workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It’s an undeclared emergency.”

“A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed”, she stated.

Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining @Akali_Dal_ workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It's an undeclared EMERGENCY! pic.twitter.com/lhHwMMTtqa — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2021

Vehicular movement affected in the national capital

Meanwhile, vehicular movement has been affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road following the protest march. Earlier in the day, Delhi traffic police, in a tweet, informed that the Jharoda Kalan border has been closed by barricading both the roads due to the farmers’ movement and suggested people to refrain from using that route.

“The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sardar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to Loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy,” it tweeted.

Delhi: Vehicular movement affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest led by Shiromani Akali Dal in the national capital pic.twitter.com/1lTcLK22OX — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

The road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has also been closed for traffic in view of the farmers’ movement.

About Farmers Protest

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse continues.