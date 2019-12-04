New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has recently chaired a meeting of the state bureaucrats. One photo of the meeting has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Apart from son Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai was seen present at the meeting. Aaditya is still an MLA, but why Varun, who is also a nephew of Uddhav? As social media raised the uncomfortable question, Varun said it’s the CM’s prerogative to decide who will attend his meeting or not.

Aditya Thackeray and his cousin (maasi ka beta) Varun Sardesai (not even an MLA) attending critical official meetings of the CM with his staff.. Both have not taken oath for any position. Congrats hafta wasoli @shivsena pic.twitter.com/udmH9XOTNt — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) December 3, 2019

Dear @CMOMaharashtra , if you want Aditya Thackeray to attend all meetings, ask him to resign as MLA & appoint him as your OSD / PS / PA.That way he can ‘officially’ attend meetings & you too will get a safe seat (since Sena anyways lost Bandra East). pic.twitter.com/4Lw5pWoeq2 — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) December 2, 2019

“It was a tourism development meeting and what was discussed there is already in public domain. The meeting was not related to sensitive information pertaining to the Home department,” he said.

Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis had also attended official meetings when the BJP leader occupied the top post, Sardesai said.