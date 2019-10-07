New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Gujarat has the maximum consumption of liquor among all states despite the ban while pointing out the grave situation of ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s Gujarat’.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, Ashok Gehlot said, “Personally I support liquor ban, it was banned once but it failed and ban was removed. Liquor has been banned in Gujarat since independence but it’s Gujarat where consumption of liquor is the highest, ghar-ghar mein sharab pi jaati hai.”

Despite supporting the liquor ban, the Rajasthan chief minister said that this will only give way for illegal liquor. “Under these circumstances, it cannot be banned in the state. In 1977, a ban was imposed but it failed,” he was quoted by a report as saying. He also said that there is no point of a liquor ban until some stringent arrangements are put in place.

Meanwhile, dispelling the rumours of a liquor ban in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that no ban will be imposed on liquor until strict measures can be taken to prevent illegal liquor.

It must be noted that the Rajasthan government on October 2 announced a ban on the use of pan masala containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine and tobacco, including the flavoured supaari in the state. This ban was imposed on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.