New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with Army troops who are stationed along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

This is the first visit of the PM to the valley after the Central government revoked Article 370 and the third time that he celebrated Diwali with the troops since 2014.

It has become a tradition for the PM to celebrate Diwali with the brave soldiers of the country. Ever since he took oath as the PM, Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating the occasion with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.

Last year, he had celebrated the festival with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

To encourage the soldiers, PM Modi started the practice of interacting with troops serving in tough areas on Diwali soon after taking over as the prime minister in 2014 when he had spent his Diwali at Siachen in Ladakh region with the Jawans, besides visiting the flood victims in Srinagar.

In 2015, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali to coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. In 2016, he travelled to Himachal Pradesh, spending time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost.