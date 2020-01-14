New Delhi: Expressing his concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has termed the emerging situation in India as ‘sad’. “I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” Nadella told Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News.

Later, in a statement tweeted by Microsoft India from its official handle, Nadella said, “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.”

Earlier last week, the Centre had issued a gazette notification announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020. On December 11, Parliament had passed the CAA, triggering widespread protests in different parts of the country. At least 19 persons were killed and several were injured in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh alone.

According to the legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.