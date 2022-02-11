New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his voluminous vocabulary and fondness for using unheard words like —‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’, ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’, was recently called out for spelling errors in a Twitter post. Tharoor, an avoid twitter user, had posted a photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking in Lok Sabha on the Union Budget 2022.Also Read - When Will RBI Launch Digital Rupee And How Will it be Different From Normal Currency? Shaktikanta Das Answers FAQs

In the photo, the Congress MP had taken a dig at Athawale for his expression during the Budget debate. Athawale was looking perplexed in the photo that Tharoor tweeted.

"Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned and incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman's claims about the economy and her Budget!" Tharoor tweeted.

Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget! pic.twitter.com/wOGY7TJYg8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Reacting quickly to Tharoor’s claims, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pounced at the chance to school the Thiruvananthapuram MP and said “one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims.”

I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition….. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Athawale pointed out the mistakes in Tharoor’s tweet and said, “Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand!”

I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition….. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

To this, Tharoor acknowledged the spelling mistakes and dragged JNU’s new vice-chancellor Sanrishree Dhulipudi Pandit in the whole Twitter banter. “Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you are on a roll, there’s someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition,” Tharoor tweeted referring to JNU’s new V-C who has been under the scanner for grammatical mistakes during her recent presser.