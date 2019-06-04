New Delhi: A day after Mayawati hinted at severing ties with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in wake of the drubbing SP-BSP-RLD alliance suffered in the Lok Sabha election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief today declared, “Our relation isn’t only for politics, it’ll continue forever.”

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Mayawati threw weight behind her party set on contesting the bypoll election alone. She said, “It’s not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we’ll again work together. But if he doesn’t succeed, it’ll be good for us to work separately. So we’ve decided to fight the by-elections alone.”

Mayawati had convened a meeting of party leaders on Monday, where she announced that the BSP would contest the by-elections to 11 seats in the state on its own.

Confirming reports of keeping the SP-BSP alliance on hold, the BSP chief today emphasised that though political rout cannot be ignored in the recently-concluded 2019 General election, she has no ill feelings for SP chief Akhilesh or his wife Dimple Yadav. “Ever since SP-BSP coalition took place, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav & his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect. I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation, & gave them respect. Our relation isn’t only for politics, it’ll continue forever.”

Her comments come in tow of reports emerging that she had sneered at Dimple Yadav losing the family seat from Kannauj.

She reasoned her decision to contest the by-poll election alone to lack of transfer of votes in the General election. “In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the ‘Yadav’ community, didn’t support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated…”

The BSP won 10 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh. The party had contest 38 seats.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, had contested 37 seats and could win only five. The Rashtriya Lok Dal had contested three seats and could not win even one.