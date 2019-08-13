New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday acknowledged that there was an ‘incident’ at Soura in Srinagar in which ‘miscreants mingled’ with locals and resorted to stone pelting at security forces. The government’s admission comes days after it had rejected a media report which claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased.

“Stories in media on a said incident in Soura region of Srinagar. On 09/08, miscreants mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque. They resorted to unprovoked stone pelting against law enforcement forces to cause widespread unrest,”the Union Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Law enforcement authorities showed restraint and tried to maintain law & order situation. It is reiterated that no bullets have been fired in #JammuAndKashmir since the development related to #Article370@diprjk @JmuKmrPolice — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 13, 2019

Tagging the J&K Police and the Information and Public Relations department, the spokesperson further said,”Law enforcement authorities showed restraint and tried to maintain law & order situation. It is reiterated that no bullets have been fired in Jammu And Kashmir since the development related to Article370.”

Earlier on August 10, the Home Ministry had termed as “completely fabricated and incorrect” a media report which claimed that there were large-scale protests in the Valley after Friday prayers. The Ministry said the news report “originally published in Reuters and which appeared in ‘Dawn’ claimed there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar”.

“This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla, and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” it had said in a tweet.