Srinagar: An exchange of fire broke out between security forces and terrorists in Tral of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon.

As per reports, militants hurled grenade upon Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp of 180 Battalion at Midoora in the district. The CRPF personnel retaliated to the attack with aerial firing.

The incident comes three months after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed as an explosive-laden truck rammed into a bus in their convoy. Terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed the responsibility of the attack that was carried out on February 14.