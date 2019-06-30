Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam.

The firing in the area is underway at Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on early Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, said the police officer. He added that the security forces retaliated after the encounter. Further details in the incident are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway between terrorists and security forces at Chadoora area of Budgam district. (#Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/szUAfSF6Q8 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

In yet another gunfight on Friday, one terrorist was killed in the encounter between the security forces and holed up terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district. Later, the body of the terrorist was retrieved from the site of encounter.

In the month of April, four terrorists were killed in the early morning exchange of fire between terrorists and a joint team of forces at Lassipora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. Reports also said three jawans were injured.

(With agency inputs)