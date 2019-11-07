New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall, two flights were cancelled and several others delayed on Thursday. The Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed after the snowfall. Places in Himachal, too, received fresh snowfall. Solang Nullah in Himachal’s Kullu, Churdhar in Sirmaur district, Gulba, Koksar in Lahul and Spiti received fresh snow.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg in Baramulla district receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/063IVmisJk — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

While this is good news for J&K people, it brings another good news for people in North India. “The snowfall accompanied by winds will bring down the particulate matter in the air to a great extent,” Sonam Lotus, Director of the J&K Meteorological Department, told IANS.

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar received snowfall today; visuals from around Lal Chowk area. pic.twitter.com/pmdP3hDUQk — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Solang Nullah in Kullu district near Manali, received snowfall earlier today pic.twitter.com/E5toSGLUnq — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Himachal Pradesh: Churdhar in Sirmaur district received snowfall, today. pic.twitter.com/PeqaC3o62i — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

“The active western disturbance and its interaction with cyclone MAHA, currently located in East Central Arabian Sea, is likely to cause moderate to heavy snowfall and rain in plains of J&K, and Ladakh during November 6-8. The snowfall will peak in the night on November 7,” MET said in a statement.

The MET department has alerted the J&K administration about the likely disruption in road transport, especially through passes like Zojilla, and on the Srinagar-Jammu-Leh-Manali Highway and Mughal road, due to landslides, low temperature and heavy snowfall.

Last year too, Kashmir witnessed snowfall in November. Normally, snowfall begins after November on the upper reaches of Kashmir. The 40-day peak winter season called ‘Chila-e-Kalan’ begins from December 20.

(With Agency Inputs)