J-K: 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kishtwar

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude struck Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region, at 6:36 am on February 20.

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:36 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 06:36:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.71, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” NCS said in a post on X.

On Monday evening, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck the Ladakh region near Kargil, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 9:35 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh,” NCS said in a post on X.

More details are awaited.

