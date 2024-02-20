By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
J-K: 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kishtwar
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude struck Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region, at 6:36 am on February 20.
Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:36 am.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 06:36:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.71, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/rYO9RQ5Nq6@KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/cSWs00tsM6
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 20, 2024
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 06:36:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.71, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” NCS said in a post on X.
More details are awaited.
