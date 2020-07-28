New Delhi: Keeping in mind the upcoming Eid festival, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday eased restrictions in the Valley and allowed shops to open for two days from July 29. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army, BSF, CRPF no Longer Require NOC For Land Acquisition

As per updates, shops will remain open from 9 AM to 5 PM on July 29, 30 in Srinagar. However, these shops will be opened with COVID-19 preventive guidelines in place. However, business establishments dealing in non-essential services and commodities will remain shut till further notification.

Issuing a statement, the J-K administration said that maximum penalties in the form of sealings, fines will be imposed on lockdown violators. The two-day relaxation in lockdown has been given in view of the Eid festival. A number of enforcement teams have been formed in each tehsil to ensure strict action against violators.

These lockdown relaxations are being allowed for people to make purchases ahead of the Eid. However, during this time, all mosques and shrines will remain closed for prayers. Apart from this, the J-K administration is also planning to carry out cleanliness drives at mosques and shrines.

Notably, the UT had on July 22 reimposed lockdown for six days in nine out of the 10 districts of the valley after number of Covid-19 cases was reported.

On Tuesday, over 489 COVID-19 cases were reported in J&K with 134 from Jammu division and 355 Kashmir division.

Total number of cases in the Union Territory is now at 18,879, including 7,661 active cases, 10,885 recovered and 333 deaths.