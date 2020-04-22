New Delhi: An hour after making the announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday withdrew the press statement that stated the annual Amarnath Yatra 2020 has been cancelled. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Campa Cola Gali Adds to New List of 89 Containment Zones in Delhi

In the previous year, the pilgrims had to cut short their stay in Amarnath after intelligence inputs were received about the terror threats post the scrapping of Article 370.

The J-K Administration, earlier in the day, said the Amarnath Yatra 2020 scheduled from June 23 to August 3 was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Soon after the press note was withdrawn, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, saying, “Once again proving the point that these days nothing to do with J&K actually gets decided in J&K.”

Once again proving the point that these days nothing to do with J&K actually gets decided in J&K. https://t.co/GkFNucpWIa — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2020

The development comes as there 77 Red Zones for COVID-19 in Kashmir valley from which the yatra is supposed to pass through.

The decision to this effect was taken at the 38th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan.

In the meeting, the board had decided that ‘Pratham Pooja’ and ‘Sampann Pooja’ would be done with traditional fervour. The 42-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine was scheduled to commence on June 23.

In the now-withdrawn press release, the Board expressed that cancelling the yatra should also set an example for everyone to avoid such congregations during the pandemic.