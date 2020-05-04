New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir went up to 726, the UT administration on Monday announced a night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM every day during the third phase of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Best Not to Speculate, Tweets Omar Abdullah as Reports Claim of 'Hostage Situation' in Handwara

“Prohibitions (Curfew) on movement in all areas between 7 PM and 7 AM. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies exempted,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. Also Read - 'Lockdown Extension Was Necessary, But we Must Help the Poor,' Omar Abdullah on PM Modi's Anouncement

Issuing the order, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam gave details on permissible and non-permissible activities during the lockdown period from Monday to May 17. Also Read - 'Must be Set Free,' Omar Abdullah Calls to Release Mehbooba Mufti From Detention

“The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am is barred. District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under Section 144 of CrPC,” the order said.

As per the order, the suspension on air travel will continue except for medical services, air ambulances, security purposes and those purposes permitted by the home ministry. Moreover, the train services and all road transport services for passengers shall also remain suspended.

“All schools, colleges, universities, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted,” the order reads.

Reacting to the night curfew in the Union Territory, NC leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, “Welcome to phase 3 of the lockdown.”

The order from the UT administration comes 25 more people were on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of cases to 726.

“Twenty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total number of cases to 726,” an official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union territory, 664 are from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu.