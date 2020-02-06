New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha and said a lot of developmental activities have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was withdrawn.

PM Modi said that for the first time in decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir received many benefits of reservation. He also added that Blocked Development Council polls took place, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act came into existence and an anti-corruption bureau was also set up in the Valley.

PM Modi slammed the Congress for alleging that there was no discussion on scrapping Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad ji said the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were taken without any discussion. This is not correct. The entire nation had witnessed the detailed discussions on the subject. MPs have voted in favour of the decision,” he added.

Slamming the Congress further PM Modi said that the Opposition members have made stagnation a virtue. “To be honest, I was a little disappointed with some of the remarks made here. Some members have made stagnation a virtue. They were stuck in the same old ways, talking about the same old things of the past,” he added.

He also stated that his government has not stopped taking suggestions from the Congress for the development. “Do we stop making changes to it if suggestions come from Congress-ruled states? No, we won’t. We will make changes according to the need of the hour,” he added.

Talking about the developmental activities initiated by the Central government, PM Modi said till 2018, only 3,500 houses were built there but more than 24,000 houses have been built in just less than 2 years in J-K.

He also stated that the government employees of J-K have got the benefits which were also received by the government employees of the entire country. It happened like this for the first time. Peaceful elections took place for over 4,400 Sarpanchs and 35,000 Panchs,” he added.

He also added that for the first time, start-up policy and trade and export policy were implemented in J-K. “Also, for the first time in J-K, the Anti-Corruption Bureau was formed. For the first time, after Article 370 was abrogated, the poor and the natives got the benefits of reservation. For the first time, women got property rights even if they married outside the state. For the first time, RERA was implemented,” PM Modi said.