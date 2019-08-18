New Delhi: A day after landline, 2G internet services were restored partially, restrictions were reportedly reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. If reports are to be believed, mobile internet services were snapped in five districts — Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi of Jammu region.

The clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

However, on Saturday, landline phone services were restored in ‘large parts of Valley. Besides, Internet and mobile services were also functioning normally in Jammu yesterday. “There has been no untoward incident reported so far. Public transport has started plying and we are getting encouraging reports of normal movement from a lot of rural areas,”Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal had said.

A couple of days ago, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had announced the easing of restrictions in a phased and ‘orderly way’.

“There will be easing of restrictions in the next few days in an orderly way,” Subrahmanyam told reporters, adding that steps would be taken keeping in view the evolving situation as well as the cooperation of the people in maintaining calm and peace. “Schools will be opened after the weekend area-wise so that children’s studies do not suffer,” he added.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had allowed government offices to start work from Friday, adding that 12 out of the 22 districts in the region were “functioning normally.”Schools, colleges were also expected to reopen on Monday.