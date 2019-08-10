Srinagar: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the Valley was limping back to normalcy as prohibitory orders were lifted from ten districts in Jammu. Notably, restrictions were imposed into the Valley, hours before the Narendra Modi-led government announced revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (which grants special status to J&K).



“10 districts in Jammu are free of any restrictions. Only 5 towns in Jammu have some form of restriction on them…those will be removes gradually as well,”a leading portal quoted Dilbag Singh as saying.

While shops and offices were closed across the Valley, food and grocery shops were open, and people were seen queuing up outside ATMs. Besides, all schools and colleges, which were closed as a precautionary measure also reopened in Jammu region today.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed preparations for the Eid celebrations and also healthcare facilities in hospitals in the city, even as National Security Advisor spent some time in Anantnag, meeting locals.

Malik said the administration is preparing for Eid and ensuring that maximum facilities are provided to the people. “People should celebrate Eid without fear, and peacefully,” he said.

On the other hand, NSA Doval, who has been camping in Kashmir Valley for the past week, on Saturday visited an animal mandi in Anantnag where sheep were being sold for Monday’s Eid celebrations and interacted with the traders there. Anantnag has been a hotbed of separatist activity.

“Kitney ka hai, kya khilatey ho (How much is the price of each sheep, what do you feed them),” Doval was heard asking the men, who were apparently unaware of who he was.

Meanwhile, the Central government slammed a media report that claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased. The Union Home Ministry said the news report ‘originally published by Reuters and which appeared in the Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar’

“This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla, and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.

Yesterday, the J&K administration had eased restriction in movement of civilians and allowed them to offer Friday prayers in local mosques.