J&K CM Omar Abdullah attacks Modi Government over PoK on Independence Day; says ‘if Article 370 hadn’t been revoked…’

Omar Abdullah demanded the restoration of the special status that the government had revoked from Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah said, "When I observe the situation across the border, I feel that the decision taken by our leaders 80 years ago was absolutely correct."

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Srinagar, Aug 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspects a parade during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, launched a scathing attack on the Modi Government during his speech on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He stated that had the constitutional framework of Jammu and Kashmir (Article 370) not been altered in 2019, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would today be protesting on the streets, demanding a merger with India and unity with us.

Omar Abdullah demanded the restoration of the special status that the government had revoked from Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah said, “When I observe the situation across the border, I feel that the decision taken by our leaders 80 years ago was absolutely correct.”

Saddened by the condition of that region

Omar Abdullah said, “Those who raised the slogan ‘Invaders beware, we Kashmiris are ready’ were right. The sacrifices made by the people were for a just cause.” He further added, “It saddens and distresses us to see the conditions in that part of Jammu and Kashmir. We feel that had our situation not been altered in 2019, Kashmiris on the other side would today be protesting to reunite with us.”

‘What was taken from us must be returned’

Describing federalism and democracy as India’s greatest strengths, Omar Abdullah stated that the process of strengthening federalism in the country should begin with Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, “We must protect and strengthen democracy at all costs; this is our greatest responsibility. However, at the same time, we cannot shy away from safeguarding the country’s federal structure.”

Abdullah stated, “Today, when we speak of strengthening federalism, it must begin with Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever was taken away from us must be restored so that these words do not remain merely hollow rhetoric.” Abdullah further remarked that true federalism is not achieved simply by granting statehood to a Union Territory; rather, every state in the country must be empowered and strengthened.

Criticism of Central Agency Interference and Jantar Mantar Protests

Questioning the Centre’s interference in the rights of states, the Chief Minister cited examinations like NEET and JEE, as well as recent student protests. Omar Abdullah said, “Federalism weakens when central agencies begin to encroach upon the rights of states. Federalism suffers when the powers of states are snatched away or hollowed out. We often see the consequences of this playing out on the streets.”

Referring to the recent youth protests, he said, “Just a few days ago, we witnessed youth protests across the country. What unfolded on the streets of Delhi and at Jantar Mantar was a result of this. Under the federal structure, education and health were the responsibilities of the states, but the system was altered. By implementing exams like NEET and JEE, the states were stripped of their authority regarding admissions to medical and engineering colleges.”

Have We Truly Made Our Country the ‘Best in the World’?

Opening his address with a verse from Allama Iqbal’s famous poem—”Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara” (Our India is the best in the world)—Omar Abdullah urged for introspection. He asked, “Have we truly succeeded in making our country the ‘best in the world’? If we have not yet achieved that, then this 80th year of independence is the perfect time to reflect on this and take the necessary steps.”