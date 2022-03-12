Srinagar: In three separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists have been neutralised on Saturday morning. Two terrorists of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed at the Chewaklan area of Pulwama. Another terrorist linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed after an encounter broke out in the Serch area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal.Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir: Two LeT, TRF Terrorists Killed In Encounter At Srinagar's Zakura

In Handwara, an encounter had started in the wee hours of Saturday in the Nechama, Rajwara area. One LeT terrorist was killed in the encounter informed the J&K police. Also Read - 5 Terrorists Including JeM Commander Zahid Wani Killed in J&K Twin Encounter

We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. Sofar 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

Also Read - J&K: Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Shot Dead, SOG Cop Killed In Kulgam Encounter

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for more terrorists. Operation is underway

Meanwhile on Friday, a sarpanch was shot dead in the Audora area in the Kulgam district, officials said. The sarpanch, who was identified as Shabir Ahmad mir was shifted to the district hospital in Kulgam where he was declared dead.