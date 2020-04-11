New Delhi: After interacting with the chief ministers of all states and Union Territories via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on saving both lives and the economy for India’s ‘prosperous and healthy future’. Also Read - Had India Not Imposed Lockdown, COVID-19 Cases Would Have Risen to 2 Lakh by This Time: Health Ministry

Modifying his earlier remarks, ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’, PM Modi, while discussing if the ongoing lockdown should be extended, said,”While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi, jahan bhi’, for India’s bright, prosperous and healthy future”. Also Read - After Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Gets Haircut From Wife During Coronavirus Lockdown | SEE PIC

Furthermore, he asserted that when every citizen does his work while keeping both these aspects in mind and follows the government instructions, then it will further strengthen our battle against COVID-19. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Picture is so Loud, we Can Hear it Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Commotion

Modi’s remarks came after the video meet in which at least ten Chief ministers “strongly advocated” an extension of the ongoing shutdown. While some CMs have advised the PM to extend it “at least for the rest of April”, some have advocated “caution”, in case he decides against extending it. The current shutdown ends on the night of April 14.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister also urged the state heads to share all information without any hesitation as he is available 24*7 to listen to their suggestions.