New Delhi:Considering the request of the chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday indicated that the pan-India lockdown would be extended by two weeks, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"Jaan hai to jahan hai. When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home", PM Modi reportedly said during video conference with Chief Ministers today.

Furthermore he added,"'Jaan bhi and Jahan bhi' – a future where people care about both the aspects, follow their duties and abide by the directions of the government – this will be important for India's prosperous and healthy future."

On the other hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet also confirmed the extension of lockdown. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown’, the Delhi Chief Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it”, tweeted the Delhi CM.

Three states — Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan had already announced an extension of the lockdown. On March 24, India had imposed lockdown till April 14 to combat Coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of more than 239 people so far across the country.