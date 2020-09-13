New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned the masses against being careless. “Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi (till the time there is a medicine or vaccine developed for the infectious disease, we can’t afford to be careless”, said PM Modi, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 1.75 lakh houses built in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - New Image of Coronavirus Released as Seen up Close Inside Human Lungs | SEE PIC

Notably, the Prime Minister’s comments came at a time when India has been reporting nearly one lakh coronavirus cases daily for the last few days. Earlier on Saturday, India recorded highest single-day spike in number of cases — 97,570, following which the country’s tally reached 46,59,985. The death toll soared to 77,472. Also Read - 'Conspiracy to Discredit Maharashtra', Claims CM Uddhav Thackeray; Says Will Face Political Storms

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for over more than 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

Earlier this month, India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-coronavirus hit nation after the US. Experts believe that the country will cross the United States if the current rate of growth continues.

The first case was reported in the US on January 21, while in India it was on January 30. The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,443,048 and 192,968 respectively. In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third with 4,238,446 cases.