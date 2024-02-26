Home

News

‘Jab Tak Himanta Biswa Sarma Zinda Hai’: Assam CM Says Child Marriage Will Not be Allowed in State

‘Jab Tak Himanta Biswa Sarma Zinda Hai’: Assam CM Says Child Marriage Will Not be Allowed in State

The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era Marriage and Divorce Act specific to Muslims.

I want to challenge you, I will close this shop by 2026, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, on Monday announced that child marriage will not be allowed in Assam for as long as he is alive. Sarma also challenged his political rivals, saying, “I want to challenge you, I will close this shop by 2026.”

Trending Now

“Hear me carefully, as long as I am alive, I will not let child marriage take place in Assam. I will not let this happen as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive. I would like to challenge you politically, I will shut down this shop before 2026.,” he said.

You may like to read

Campaign Against Child Marriage After LS Polls

The State Cabinet on Friday approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era Marriage and Divorce Act specific to Muslims.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act 1935 would provide relief to Muslim women in the state to avoid “tortures and exploitation,” and that the act would also help in ending child marriage. Speaking to the media at Nagaon, Himanta Biswa Sharma said that his government would launch another campaign against child marriage in Assam after the Lok Sabha elections.

What Does The Act Provide?

CM Sarma further asserted that this bill will ensure that no Muslim mother will have to face torture and exploitation anymore. Prime Minsister Modi ended the tripla talaq. In Assam, only due to this act, if a Kazi registered a marriage with a girl below the age of 18 and got bail from the court, he would not be held guilty. Now, giving talaq will be difficult after this act is abolished, and there will be no registration of marriage for girls under the age of 18.

The Chief Minister of Assam said that people involved in child marriage have been arrested, and some have been sentenced to imprisonment for up to 15 years. He added that after the Lok Sabha elections, there will be another campaign against child marriage in the state and that the issue will be completely eradicated by 2026.

Criticism From AIMIM

The AIMIM and some other parties have attacked the Chief Minister for annulling the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act.

AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that people from the BJP had come and said that they would introduce reforms in Islam, but no, you want to bring Hindutva to India. What is the culture of India? It is a country of people belonging to many religions, and some are atheists. It is a country with thousands of languages, not only one.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.