New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licence of two Alliance Air pilots who were operating the Delhi to Jabalpur flight that was involved in a runway excursion at the destination during landing earlier this year. DGCA's decision came after probing the March 12, 2022, incident involving an ATR-72 (VT-AIW) operating as 9I-617 on that route.

The civil aviation regulator suspend the privileges of the licenses held by both pilots for a period of one year.

Alliance Air ATR72 aircraft VT-AIW while operating flight 9I-617 (Delhi-Jabalpur) was involved in a runway excursion at Jabalpur on March 12th. After DGCA investigation, the privileges of the licenses held by both the operating crew have been suspended for a period of one year. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022



Reason Behind Action

DGCA in a statement said that its probe found that during landing at the Jabalpur airport, the aircraft floated for a long period and touched down approximately 900 metres after the aiming point (touchdown point). “The decision of PF (pilot flying) to continue in spite of long float resulted in the long landing and subsequently runway excursion. PNF (Pilot not flying) did not call out for Go-Around despite prolonged flare,” the regulator said.

A “Go-Around” is done when a pilot feels that the aircraft does not have a stabilised approach just before landing.

In the statement, the DGCA said the above “action or inaction” of the crew jeopardized the safety of the aircraft and its occupants and was in violation of the Aircraft Rules 1937 and Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

The Incident

A major tragedy was averted on March 12 after an Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport. There were 55 passengers and five crew members on board and they safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries. Fortunately, none of the passengers or crew members were injured.

The airport at Dumna, where the incident took place, is located around 21 km from Jabalpur city.