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Jabalpur Tragedy: Why was MP Tourism boat allowed to operate despite Yellow Alert? Life Jackets locked below deck, survivors allege safety lapses

Jabalpur Tragedy: Why was MP Tourism boat allowed to operate despite Yellow Alert? Life Jackets locked below deck, survivors allege safety lapses

Survivors of the Bargi Dam boat capsize alleged that the MP Tourism boat - Narmada Queen - was allowed to sail despite a storm alert from the weather department

Jabalpur Tragedy: Why MP Tourism boat allowed to operate despite Yellow Alert? Life Jackets locked below deck, survivors allege safety lapses | Image: ANI

Jabalpur Tragedy: At least nine people lost their lives after the boat, operated by the MP Tourism Department, capsized in Jabalpur. The incident has raised serious safety concerns around public amusement facilities. The survivors of the Bargi Dam boat capsize said that the boat was allowed to sail despite a storm warning from the weather department. The passengers were not given life jackets before boarding. Rescue teams continued searching for the missing persons a day after the accident.

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: What Exactly Happened?

The Narmada Queen was in service since 2006. The 90-passenger vessel carrying over 40 tourists when it was struck by a storm at around 6 ap on Thursday. MP CM Mohan Yadav said 29 tickets were issued but according to a local rescuer, several more were allowed to board on the day of the accident.

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Weather Department Issued Yellow Alert

Jabalpur weather office said that a yellow alert for heavy rain was issued for Thursday.

“The alert of thunderstorm with gusty winds of 40-50 km per hours has been sent to all the district meteorological offices on the weather forecast on April 30 morning.” IMD, Bhopal scientist Abhilasha Shrivastava said.

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Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Survivors Allege Safety Lapses

According to Rajesh Soni, a survivor, despite the weather alerts, “the boat was allowed to operate. It is a major lapse,” he said. Rajesh was on board with three family members, who were rescued safely.

Soni said the crew started searching for life jackets only after the weather worsened. “There was a mad rush to get the jackets stored on the lower floor. Some passengers were not able to wear them. Those who managed to wear them survived long enough to be rescued; the rest drowned,” he said.

The Boat Was Well Maintained

According to tourism corporation adviser Rajendra Nigam, the boat had undergone annual maintenance in October 2025. “It was well maintained,” he said.

The Boat Club manager, Sunil Maravi, confirmed the October service of the capsized boat and said: “It was well maintained.”

An eyewitness said people had been shouting at the helmsman to turn back the boat but their warnings went unheeded.

“Suddenly, the boat turned upside down and all the people were in the water. Some of us swam towards the boat and rescued some people,” an eyewitness said.

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