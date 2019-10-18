New Delhi: A day after getting ‘Z’ category security cover on an all-India basis, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday demanded ‘institute of eminence’ status for Jadavpur University, saying the institution has a global reputation.

“I came to Jadavpur University today to attend a meeting of the court. I indicated to the court that Jadavpur University has a global reputation and it deserves the status of ‘institute of eminence’,” he said.

West Bengal Governor: I came to Jadavpur University today to attend meeting of the court. I indicated to the court that Jadavpur University has a global reputation and it deserves the status of 'institute of eminence'. pic.twitter.com/LHiBmvgHBN — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

On Thursday, Dhankar was granted accorded ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover over ‘potential threats’ to his life. “It has been decided to provide ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on an all-India basis,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said in a statement.

As per the MHA, the West Bengal Governor will be guarded by the CRPF personnel round-the-clock both inside and outside West Bengal.

In general, there are four tiers of security cover such as X, Y, Z and Z+ which the MHA grants to VIPs across the country depending on the level of threat perception. The ‘Z’ category security cover is either given by the Delhi police or the ITBP or CRPF personnel.

Governor Dhankar was under threat to life earlier this week after he slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC for the deteriorating the law and order situation in the state. He also slammed Banerjee for ‘sidelining’ him during the CM’s Durga Puja event.