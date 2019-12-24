New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was shown black flags at Jadavpur University for the second consecutive day in a row. Notably, the governor had arrived at the varsity to attend the annual convocation ceremony but his car was blocked by the students who were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Dhankar’s support to the contentious law.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar, who is also Chancellor of Jadavpur University, referred the confrontation as “unwholesome” situation. “At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation.”