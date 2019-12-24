New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was shown black flags at Jadavpur University for the second consecutive day in a row. Notably, the governor had arrived at the varsity to attend the annual convocation ceremony but his car was blocked by the students who were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Dhankar’s support to the contentious law.
Taking to Twitter, Dhankar, who is also Chancellor of Jadavpur University, referred the confrontation as “unwholesome” situation. “At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation.”
Yesterday as well, he was shown black flags by the protesting students at the university when he reached there to attend an official meeting. The protesters had also raised “Go back” slogans against Dhankar.
Notably, the protestors had asked Dhankar to express his opinion on CAA, which, according to them, ‘violated the constitution’. The students told Dhankhar that 25 people have died during CAA protests and wanted to know why he has kept mum on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists vandalising the campus earlier this year.
Dhankhar encouraged the students to send a memorandum to him and said he was willing to engage with them. “I am not representative of any government but of the constitution,” he said, adding then the well-being of students and autonomy of Universities were uppermost in his mind.
However, the students later said they were ‘not at all satisfied’ with his replies. Dhankhar later said in a tweet that the ‘state administration was not at all responsive’ with regard to his JU visit.