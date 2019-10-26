New Delhi: In another major development, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has written to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanding the implementation new University Grants Commission pay scale for university and college teachers.

Calling for a two-day ceasework in the institute from November 19, three teachers’ associations of Jadavpur University – Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association, All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) and West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) – are demanding immediate implementation of the new UGC pay scale.

The development comes as the JUTA claimed that the West Bengal government has been dilly-dallying the implementation of the revised UGC pay scale while most of the other states have done it.

However, this is not the first time that the teachers are holding protests for the demand. In July this year, the JUTA had held a unique protest to press for their demand for implementation of revised UGC pay scale. They explained their plight to the parents of students who came to the university seeking admission into the engineering streams. They also handed over pamphlets listing their demands to the parents and the students.

On October 10, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded ‘institute of eminence’ status for Jadavpur University, saying the institution has a global reputation.

“I came to Jadavpur University today to attend a meeting of the court. I indicated to the court that Jadavpur University has a global reputation and it deserves the status of ‘institute of eminence’,” he said.

The governor highlighted the contribution made by the university and said the university is very unique and its contribution to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is being hugely commended in a positive sense.