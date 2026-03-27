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LPG vessel Jag Vasant reaches Gujarats Kandla Port amid West Asia crisis, bringing relief to Indias fuel supply concerns

LPG vessel Jag Vasant reaches Gujarat’s Kandla Port amid West Asia crisis, bringing relief to India’s fuel supply concerns

LPG vessel Jag Vasant reaches Kandla Port safely amid West Asia tensions, ensuring supply stability while India continues efforts to secure fuel shipments despite disruptions in global energy routes.

LPG carrier Jag Vasant has arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat

Indian-flagged LPG carrier Jag Vasant has arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat carrying cargo of nearly 42,000 metric tonnes, officials said Friday. The ship arrived in Kandla early Friday morning amid fears of supplies being hit due to escalation of tensions between the West Asia nations.

Recently there were concerns over shortage of LPG after tensions escalated between countries in Middle East.

Indian LPG Carrier Arrives Safely In India

The news about Jag Vasant’s arrival comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and comes as many shipments were disrupted this month through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a lot of world’s oil and gas passes through.

Indian-flagged LPG carrier Jag Vasant arrived safely in India with a cargo of LPG. It crossed through the Strait of Hormuz safely as officials scrambled for shipments to come into the country.

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Indian Energy Imports Resume

Earlier this week it was reported that Indian officials had said that two Indian flagged LPG carriers were bringing more than 90,000 metric tonnes of LPG to the country. Jag Vasant and Pine Gas are the two Indian-flagged ships that have recently left the Hormuz Strait carrying LPG. Officials have maintained that they do not anticipate a severe shortage of LPG.

Another Carrier To Arrive Soon

Pine Gas will also be arriving at Kandla Port in Gujarat soon. Government officials have reassured Indian citizens that they are loading LPG onto vessels and preparing for upcoming shipments to make sure that there will not be a large shortage of LPG. As many Indian-flagged vessels are at a standstill in the Persian Gulf due to the recent battle, including LPG carriers and crude oil tankers.

Ensuring Indian Fuel Supplies

The Indian government has been taking steps to make sure ships will be coming into India with fuel. Last week officials said LPG will be loaded onto vessels “suitable for loading” which includes the ships that are stuck in the gulf region waiting to pass through.

The government is working with officials from the Ministry of Shipping and Oil India Limited to provide the country with fuel during these times.

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