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Bombs, firing, lathi-charge: Violent clashes erupt in Jagaddal ahead of PM Modis rally; BJP leader, CISF personnel injured

Bombs, firing, lathi-charge: Violent clashes erupt in Jagaddal ahead of PM Modi’s rally; BJP leader, CISF personnel injured

The EC directed security personnel to carry out constituency-wise deployment and step up area domination exercises in interior lanes and sensitive neighbourhoods to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday. Ahead of PM Modi’s rally, tension near Jagaddal Police Station turned violent on Sunday night as supporters of rival political parties clashed fiercely ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Crude bombs were also allegedly hurled during the violence, and incidents of firing were also reported. A CISF personnel sustained a gunshot injury and is currently undergoing treatment at Bhatpara State General Hospital.

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, senior BJP leader Arjun Singh can be seen in a scuffle with Trinamool Congress members. The Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the DGP and spoken directly with him. The Election Commission has also ordered arrests of all accused and flagged serious concerns over how firing occurred in a high-security zone.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | A clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in front of Jagaddal Police Station in Bhatpara. Stones were pelted during the incident. Heavy security was deployed outside the station. https://t.co/YuqAIU6z5g pic.twitter.com/DO9XFVVVDH — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

How did the violence erupt?

BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar on Sunday evening reached the police station around 10 pm to obtain a copy of a case allegedly registered in the name of Mamata Banerjee. Around the same time, Trinamool Congress councillor Manoj Pandey also arrived at the spot along with party supporters.

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Soon after, BJP leader Arjun Singh reached the police station. According to a Dainik Jagran report quoting eyewitnesses, as soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, tensions flared and a heated clash broke out, which quickly escalated into violence.

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Reports of crude bomb hurling and firing

The report further states that the Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly attacked first, triggering retaliation from the other side. The clash soon spread to Ghoshpara Road, where intense scuffles broke out between the two groups. Reports of crude bombs being hurled and gunfire have also emerged, further escalating panic in the area.

CISF personnel injured

Arjun Singh has stated that gunfire was reported during the clashes, and a personnel from the CISF was injured after being shot in the leg. BJP leader and former MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, also suffered injury.

EC announces tight security in 142 seats ahead of second phase of Bengal polls

The Election Commission has announced a strict security plan for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls. The poll panel has made it clear that any attempt to disrupt voting or obstruct electors would be dealt with firmly.

The EC directed security personnel to carry out constituency-wise deployment and step up area domination exercises in interior lanes and sensitive neighbourhoods to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.

During a high-level coordination meeting, attended by poll officials, senior police officers and commanders of central forces from three election districts under Kolkata, the EC reviewed the preparedness in 142 constituencies that would go to polls on April 29.

“As part of the plan, 160 motorcycles carrying two CAPF personnel each will patrol localities across the constituencies for quick deployment. The focus is on force deployment, vulnerability mapping, communication between the civil and police administration and ensuring a visible security presence in every area,” the official said.

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