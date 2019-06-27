Hyderabad: After his Praja Vedika was demolished, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in for more trouble. Reports suggest that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is now gunning for Naidu’s current residence.

While Praja Vedika was demolished on Wednesday, AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials removed the remaining furniture from there and bulldozers brought down the structure on Thursday.

Defending the demolition, YSRCP MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been complaining against illegal constructions along the Krishna river, said the building stood on agriculture land which was forcibly acquired by the TDP government.

“The land originally belonged to two farmers who were threatened with false cases and harassed until they gave it up under land-pooling scheme. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that all such structures built in blatant violation of norms will be pulled down. He has set an example by pulling down this structure built by Naidu,” he said.

Adjacent to Praja Vedika stands Lingamaneni Guesthouse , Naidu’s bungalow. Leased out by an infrastructure company, this bungalow is also allegedly built in violation of River Conservation Act and reports say could be Jagan’s next target.

“The private residence in which Naidu is staying is also illegal and Naidu should vacate the place immediately. If a property has been identified as illegal and if it’s constructed on the river bed, the only option left is to demolish,” senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy tweeted on Thursday.

TDP leaders have called it vendetta politics but YSRCP leaders claim they have proof to show that Praja Vedika was illegal and that all such structures would be razed.

Since the property that Naidu is residing in is private, a demolition order cannot be passed by the government directly.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leaders have hinted that Naidu is thinking of moving out. He is looking at other private properties in the outskirts of Vijayawada.