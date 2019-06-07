New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to appoint five deputy CMs under him in a full 25-member Cabinet. The CM made the announcement while addressing newly-elected legislators of the YSR Congress Party, a day before cabinet expansion.

Notably, this will be the highest ever number of deputy chief ministers in the state. In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, there were two deputy CMs in the state one each from, Kapu and BC communities.

If reports are to be believed, the deputy CMs will hail from five different regions of Andhra Pradesh — Rayalaseema, Prakasham, Krishna Delta, Godavari and Vizag.

Besides, they will belong to five different communities one each from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), minority and Kapu communities. Speaking to a news agency, party sources said that the move is aimed at giving proper representation to major social groups.

The swearing-in ceremony of ministers will take place on Saturday at 11.49 AM near the state secretariat, Velagapudi. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath of office to the ministers. Officials said more than 5,000 guests were expected at the event.

The auspicious time for the ceremony was fixed after Jagan Reddy met Hindu seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the advise of the seer, Jagan Reddy had taken oath as the Chief Minister at 12.23 PM on May 30 at a public ceremony on Vijayawada. The YSR Congress Party stormed to power last month with a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The party also bagged 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.