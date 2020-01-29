Amaravati: In a major embarrassment to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cousin has approached the High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the “killing” of her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019.

In her petition with the Andhra Pradesh High Court, N. Suneetha Reddy said that she suspected the conduct of her cousin and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in the matter.

The former state minister and MP, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, a couple of weeks ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

She said that shifting of police officials investigating the case and slow pace of probe also gave credence to her suspicion.

In her petition, she wondered why the Chief Minister was not handing over the case to the CBI, though it had been eight months since he assumed office.

She recalled that as the then Leader of Opposition, Jagan had demanded the CBI probe, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, and even filed a petition in the High Court.

The High Court, which heard the plea on Tuesday, asked the government to reply as to why it has objections to a CBI probe.

After the government sought time to file its reply, Justice Durga Prasad Rao posted the case for February 6.

The petitioners named 15 persons whose conduct they suspected. The plea said that these persons were present at the crime scene when the bloodstains were washed and the wounds on Vivekananda Reddy’s body were bandaged.

The 68-year-old former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him, hours before he was to launch YSRCP’s election campaign in Kadapa. Jagan Mohan Reddy had then demanded the CBI probe and blamed then ruling TDP for the killing. Jagan claimed that TDP leadership was aware of the conspiracy whenever a death occurred in his family.

