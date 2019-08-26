Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to have four capital cities for the state, said reports on Monday.

This has fuelled speculation over Amravati losing its capital city status. Adding fat to the fire, BJP MP TG Venkatesh said that Reddy had already informed the Centre about Amaravati losing its state capital title.

Speaking to reporters at Kurnool, TG Venkatesh said Andhra Reddy had shared his plans of shifting out the state capital from Amaravati with the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership at the Centre.

Media reports quoted him as saying that Reddy was thinking of establishing capitals in Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Guntur and Kadapa in order to decentralise the development of the state. “We had earlier urged Jagan Reddy to make Amravati a free zone for development and sought decentralisation of powers, setting up of industries and IT companies in all other areas,” he said, adding that the move will be hailed by the people of Andhra.

He said it was a welcome decision.

The BJP MP also criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allowing the water of Godavari river to be diverted towards Andhra Pradesh. “Those who go ahead with Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans will get destroyed,” he said during the event.

He also cautioned the chief minister against stalling the Polavaram project which was conceptualised by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and later N Chandrababu Naidu during his days as the chief minister. “If the present government decides to stall the Polavaram project, it would give an opportunity to the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu to unite and gain strength from where they are at present,” he said.