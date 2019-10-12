New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, saying his government is implementing “anti-people policies”.

Naidu went on to say that “Jagan Reddy is acting like a psycho”.

“YSRCP govt is implementing anti-ppl policies, illegal cases are being filed against leaders of other parties. I am good to people who are good to me, but Jaganmohan Reddy is acting like a psycho,” N Chandrababu Naidu said at a press meeting on Friday.

Furthering the attack on the Andhra government, TDP chief said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s rule is “extremely bad”. Asserting that his party leaders are being targeted, the TDP Cheif warned the government to change its attitude.

“The YSRCP rule is extremely bad. Party leaders are collecting “J Tax” (Jagan tax). I saw many Chief Ministers but I have never seen a Chief Minister like him. The law should be the same for all. I warn the government to change its arrogant attitude. The government is targeting our party leaders. That is not fair,” Naidu stated.

The two leaders are arch-rivals and have been at loggerheads ever since Jagan’s party came to power by overthrowing TDP’s regime earlier this year.

On September 21, months after demolishing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Praja Vedika’, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a fresh notice to him to vacate his rented house on the banks of the Krishna River at Vundavalli in Amaravati.

Earlier in September, the alleged suicide of former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodala Siva Prasad Rao also sparked a row in the political circle with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu holding Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government responsible for Rao’s suicide.

Jaganmohan Reddy’s government had won a massive mandate in the national and state elections held earlier this year, with YSRCP winning 151 of 175 Vidhan Sabha seats, and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats