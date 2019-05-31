New Delhi: On the very first day as the Andhra Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated reshuffling in the state’s administration on Friday.

Reddy took oath for the position on Thursday afternoon keeping the swearing-in ceremony short and simple. Hours after his swearing-in, he announced several reshuffles in the official positions held at present.

I thank God and each one of you for this unprecedented victory. This mandate has put upon me a huge responsibility. I will live upto your expectations. I will bring upon good governance that will make the nation stand and look up to Andhra Pradesh! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 31, 2019

Jagan made significant changes in the officials hired by his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu. Vijayawada Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, who was serving as the Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement), was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in place of R P Thakur who has now been given the post of Commissioner of Printing, Stationery, and Store Purchase.

ACB Director General AB Venkateshwara was also issued orders to be moved to the General Administration Department (GAD) by the Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam. Kumar Vishwajeet was given full additional charge of the same position. The poll panel had appointed Kumar as the Additional Director General (ADG) of Intelligence.

Apart from IPS officers, Subrahmanyam also transferred the Special Chief Secretary to former CM Chandrababu Naidu, Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad, as well as Secretaries M Girija Shankar and AV Rajamouli from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Jagan defeated Naidu in a staggering victory with 151 seats out of the total 170 in the state. Taking oath as the Chief Minister at Amravati, Jagan slammed his predecessor for corruption and swore to work towards the positive development of the state.