New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra on Monday passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Mishra, a former three-time Chief Minister of the state, was 82 years old. The Bihar government has declared three-day mourning in the state and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolence at his demise.

Jagannath Mishra started his career as a college professor and taught Economics at Bihar University. He took interest in politics from a young age his elder brother Lalit Narayan Mishra, who was assassinated in 1075, was in politics and even became the Railway Minister.

It was while teaching in the Bihar University that Mishra joined the Congress and became Chief Minister for the first time in 1975, a post he also held in 1980 and for one last time, between 1989-1990. In the 1990s, he was also a minister in the Union Cabinet.

After leaving Congress, Mishra joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and finally, the Janata Dal United (JDU).

However, perhaps, he was most infamous for the 1996 fodder scam, for his role in which he was convicted in September 2013 by a special CBI court. Another former Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, during whose reign the scam took place and led to his ouster from power, was convicted along with 42 others.

Mishra was sentenced to four years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

However, in July 2018, the Jharkhand High Court granted regular bail to Mishra, who was already on provision bail in three other cases under the Rs 900 crore scam.