Home

News

Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor Project To Open For Public On January 17; Check Key Details Here

Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor Project To Open For Public On January 17; Check Key Details Here

Starting from 17th January, you can now explore Puri in a whole new way thanks to the Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor Project. This project is designed to add convenience and excitement to your exploration of Puri's historic sites. Keep an eye out for further updates on this thrilling development.

Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor Project (photo;ANI)

New Delhi: In a major development, the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) has successfully concluded the ‘Shree Mandir Parikrama’ or Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. The completed project has been formally transferred to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), with SITA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das stating, “The work is nearly finished, and the temple authorities will now oversee the entire project,” as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project Details

The ‘Shree Mandir Parikrama,’ known as the Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, has reached its culmination in the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, India. Executed by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC), the project has been officially handed over to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). SITA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das has confirmed the near-completion of the work, emphasizing that the temple authorities will now take charge of overseeing the entire project. This development marks a significant milestone in the preservation and enhancement of the cultural heritage surrounding the temple.

You may like to read

“Work was mostly done within 75 metres from the ‘Medhanada Pacheri’ (the outer boundary wall) of the 12th-century shrine,” Ranjan Kumar Das added further.

Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project: Key Features

The Heritage Project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets for male and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms and electrical work, among other visitor amenities.

The rituals for the dedication of the mega project began on Friday. The first phase of the “Yajna’ (Gua teka ritual) and the ‘Anukra Ropana’ ritual also commenced. As a part of this, Yagnya and various other rituals will be carried out for three days (January 15, 16, and 17) before the inauguration ceremony on January 17.

Key Highlights Of Inauguration

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to inaugurate the project, and Puri Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb will supervise the final offering at the three-day yagna. The corridor aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal and surroundings of the revered Jagannath Temple, coinciding with the Ram temple coronation just five days away.

The Jagannath Temple holds significance as one of the four dhammas recommended for every Hindu pilgrimage. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, is worshipped in Puri, known as the Purusottama Kshetra. While the temple remains unchanged, the development within the 75-meter corridor around its boundary wall adds to the area’s overall improvement.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.