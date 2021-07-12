Bhubaneswar: Multilayered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra, scheduled to begin from Monday in Odisha’s Puri. For the second consecutive year, the annual Rath Yatra will be held without the participation of devotees and only those servitors who test negative for Covid-19 would be allowed to participate in pulling of the chariots in the wake of the pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, the district administration has imposed a curfew from 8 PM for two days. The administration has completely restricted activities excluding medical emergencies across the 3-km long Grand Road from Shree Jagannath Temple to Sri Gunducha Temple. Besides, the state police has also deployed 65 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force along with senior officers to avoid any untoward incident.Also Read - Snana Yatra: Lord Jagannath's Bathing Rituals Held Amid COVID Restrictions, Tight Security

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Key Things to Know Also Read - Puri Rath Yatra 2021 To Be Held on July 12, Schedule & COVID Guidelines Released