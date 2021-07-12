Bhubaneswar: Multilayered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra, scheduled to begin from Monday in Odisha’s Puri. For the second consecutive year, the annual Rath Yatra will be held without the participation of devotees and only those servitors who test negative for Covid-19 would be allowed to participate in pulling of the chariots in the wake of the pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, the district administration has imposed a curfew from 8 PM for two days. The administration has completely restricted activities excluding medical emergencies across the 3-km long Grand Road from Shree Jagannath Temple to Sri Gunducha Temple. Besides, the state police has also deployed 65 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force along with senior officers to avoid any untoward incident.Also Read - Snana Yatra: Lord Jagannath's Bathing Rituals Held Amid COVID Restrictions, Tight Security

#WATCH | Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held, without the participation of devotees today in Odisha's Puri pic.twitter.com/VB1x0Lmqcj — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Pulling of the holy chariots will start at 3 pm, Monday after the Puri king, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasngha Deb performs the rituals of Chhera Pahra (sweeping of chariot).

All the lanes and by-lanes in Puri town are barricaded and adequate police forces have been deployed. All the entry points to Puri town have been sealed to ensure none can enter the grand road when the festival is going on.

Puri is currently under a 48-hour curfew. The restrictions will remain in place till July 13.

No tourist or devotee will be allowed in hotels, dharamshalas, and guest houses of the Grand Road.

For emergency services during the Rath Yatra, the Grand Road will be transformed into a gree zone.

No shop or essential activity will be allowed on Grand Road. Only those with duty passes for Rath Yatra will be allowed.

Security forces will also be deployed on the roof tops of different buildings on both sides of the Grand Road in order to ensure that people do not congregate in large number to witness the festival from the residential houses, hotels, lodges and guest houses.

People can witness the festival on their TV sets as the government has made arrangement to give free of cost feed to different channels and web portals.

Here Are The LIVE Updates:

On the auspicious occasion of Jagannath #RathYatra, my miniature Sand chariot of Lord Jagannath at Puri .

Tribute to the Greatest poet,Bhakta Balaram Dash who had created the first sand chariot in 14th century AD. pic.twitter.com/PgR3Ss3xqg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 12, 2021

09:31 AM: Sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattanaik has attempted to create the world’s biggest sand art of chariot at the Puri beach. He created 3D sand art of Lord Jagannath’s chariot (Nandighosa Ratha), which is 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide. “On the occasion of Ratha Yatra, we have created a biggest 3D sand art chariot of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa Ratha of 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide at Puri beach in Odisha. We hope it will be a new record,” Sudarsan tweeted.

09:10 AM: “My warm greetings to all countrymen, especially all the devotees in Odisha, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, lives of all countrymen remain full of happiness, prosperity & health”, tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

09:00 AM: Hundreds of people gathered outside the Lord Jagannath Temple as Rath Yatra began at Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, also visited the temple in Ahmedabad to offer prayers on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra took off from the temple.