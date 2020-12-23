New Delhi: The Shree Jagannath Temple, which was closed for nine months due to the Coronavirus pandemic, opened its doors for devotees from today. The first darshan began at 7 AM in compliance with Coronavirus-related protocol. Talking to reporters, Puri Collector Balwant Singh said, “On the first three days (December 23, 24 and 25), servitors and their family members will be allowed to enter the temple for darshan with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.” Also Read - Puri-Surat Express Train Derails After Hitting Elephant Near Sambalpur

The Temple remained closed since the middle of March due to the outbreak of the pandemic. This is for the first time in the history of the 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine here that the devotees were denied the opportunity for having ‘darshan’ of the deities, the officials said. Also Read - Odisha Woman Teaches Tribal Children For Free in Bhubaneswar, Holds Classes Near Their Dwellings

Check Full Guidelines For Visiting The Temple: Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases Decline, Religious Places to Reopen in Odisha From This Date | Details Here

1) Devotees are allowed entry into the temple after a proper check of identity proof. Hand sanitisation and wearing of face masks is mandatory.

2) The residents of Puri will get the next opportunity to enter the temple from December 26 till December 31 evening, officials said.

3) The temple will again remain closed on January 1 and 2 in view of the rush of devotees for the New Year, the official said, adding that the temple will be opened for all devotees from January 3.

4) Meanwhile, the district administration has prepared a ward-wise schedule for the people of Puri for the darshan. The residents of each ward in Puri Municipality area are given a specific date and time for the darshan, he said.

5) He said all devotees need to produce COVID-19 negative report, of a test done in the last 48 hours, from January 3 to enter the temple. No offerings of flowers, tulsi (basil leaves) and other items will be allowed inside the temple.

6) Asked why people of Puri were exempt from showing COVID-19 negative certificate, the official said: “The administration is aware of the coronavirus status of the local people. Therefore, they need not produce the COVD-19 negative certificate.”

7) As per the Standard Operating Procedure prepared for the smooth functioning of the darshan, provision for is through Singhadwara (Lions Gate) of the temple and exit through any of the other three gates.

8) This apart, barricades have been erected along the Badadanda from Marichikot Chhak in nine rows to avoid rush in the temple.

(With agency inputs)