New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, the current West Bengal Governor, who has been named as ruling NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, is a well known man in the political corridors of country. He has been in public life for more than three decades now and worked hard to become a successful professional before that.

While announcing his candidature, BJP President JP Nadda described Dhankhar as a 'Kisan Putra' (farmer's son) who established himself as a 'people's governor' while holding the post in West Bengal.

Here are 10 key things to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar:

Dhankhar was born in in 1951 into a ‘Jat’ farmer’s family in Kithana, a remote village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. Dhankhar completed his schooling from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Dhankhar has practiced in both Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India. Despite being a first generation professional, he went on to become one of the leading lawyers in Rajasthan. He was also the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association. He entered the public life after getting elected as the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district. In July 2019, he was appointed the Governor of West Bengal by the NDA government at Centre.

