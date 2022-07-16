New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, the current West Bengal Governor, who has been named as ruling NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India, is a well known man in the political corridors of country. He has been in public life for more than three decades now and worked hard to become a successful professional before that.Also Read - Vice Presidential Election 2022: NDA Announces Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar As Candidate For Vice President
While announcing his candidature, BJP President JP Nadda described Dhankhar as a ‘Kisan Putra’ (farmer’s son) who established himself as a ‘people’s governor’ while holding the post in West Bengal. Also Read - Patna Police Officer Compares Extremist Outfit PFI With RSS, Triggers Controversy
Here are 10 key things to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar:
- Dhankhar was born in in 1951 into a ‘Jat’ farmer’s family in Kithana, a remote village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.
- Dhankhar completed his schooling from Sainik School, Chittorgarh.
- After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan.
- Dhankhar has practiced in both Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.
- Despite being a first generation professional, he went on to become one of the leading lawyers in Rajasthan.
- He was also the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.
- He entered the public life after getting elected as the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.
- Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990.
- In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.
- In July 2019, he was appointed the Governor of West Bengal by the NDA government at Centre.
(With IANS inputs) Also Read - Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition Amid Defection Talks