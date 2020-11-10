New Delhi: The counting of votes for Jagdishpur constituency in Bihar’s Bhojpur district that went to polls on October 28 will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by evening. Also Read - Nathnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8am

The Jagdishpur seat witnessed a tough fight between RJD nominee Ram Vishun Singh and JD(U)’s Shushumlata. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: How to Check Results on ECI Website And App | Know About Vote Counting And Final Results Time Here

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Ram Vishun Singh had registered victory from Jagdishpur constituency seat. He had defeated RLSP candidate Rakesh Raushan. Also Read - Gopalganj Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Will BJP MLA Subhash Singh Be Able To Retain His Seat?

In the election, the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power. However, the exit polls have predicted a clear edge for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.