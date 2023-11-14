Jagital Assembly Election: Tough Fight For BJP, Congress As BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar Seeks 2nd Term

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Jagital Assembly Constituency Election: Jagtial is an assembly constituency in Telangana. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Jagtial comes under Jagtial district of Telangana State. This constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok sabha constituency.

Trending Now

In 2018, this assembly constituency was won by TRS leader M Sanjay Kumar. The leader secured a total of 1,04,247 votes. The second seat was retained by the INC leader, Jeevan Reddy Thatiparthi, who got a total vote of 43,062 votes and lost the election by a total margin of 61,185 votes. The BJP candidate got 4,817 votes and retained the third position.

You may like to read

This constituency has a total of 1,77,085 voters. This includes 86,301 male voters and 90,770 female voters.

Jagital Assembly Constituency Election: Candidates

Dr. M. Sanjay Kumar Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) vs Boga Sravani (BJP) vs T. Jeevan Reddy (Congress)

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The state is all set to witness a three-cornered contest between the BRS, Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

The ruling BRS has declared the names of all candidates from 119 seats. CM KCR will be contesting from two Assembly constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. The Congress has declared 118 candidates for elections to the 119 constituencies. It has left one seat for the CPI. The BJP has released the names of all the candidates in five lists

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.