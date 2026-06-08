Who is Jahangir Khan? Abhishek Banerjee’s close aide, known as ‘Pushpa,’ arrested near India-Nepal border in extortion case

Jahangir Khan was a candidate for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Falta constituency in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Who is Jahangir Khan? (FIle Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border on Monday in connection with an extortion case. It is important to note that the arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.

Following the arrest, Khan was taken into custody. Officials said he would be produced before a court and questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. As per the officials, Khan had been absconding since several cases were registered against him and his associates. Investigators tracked his movements and eventually detained him near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough for investigators who had been searching for the TMC leader in connection with allegations of extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities.

Who is Jahangir Khan?

Jahangir Khan is a prominent political figure from South 24 Parganas district

Khan is known to be one of the close aides of Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Jahangir Khan was a candidate for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Falta constituency in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.



He has become a focal point of controversy due to a viral video involving Ajay Pal Sharma, an IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh who is serving as an Election Commission (EC) police observer

Khan has been facing scrutiny over a series of complaints lodged by local residents and political opponents.

The cases reportedly include allegations of extortion, assault, threats and poll-related violence.

Authorities have been examining complaints from residents in the Falta area, where Khan has long been regarded as an influential political leader.

The Falta constituency has been at the centre of political controversy in recent months following allegations of violence and intimidation during the election period. The developments drew attention from both the ruling party and the opposition.

1. Who is Jahangir Khan?

Jahangir Khan is a known political figure from West Bengal. He is widely known by the nickname ‘Pushpa’ and described as a close aide of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

2. Why was Jahangir Khan arrested?

According to police reports, Jahangir Khan was arrested in connection with an alleged extortion case.

3. Where was Jahangir Khan arrested?

Jahangir Khan was reportedly arrested near the India-Nepal Border.

4. Why is Jahangir Khan known as ‘Pushpa’?

Jahangir Khan is popularly known by the nickname ‘Pushpa’, a moniker that has gained prominence in local political circles and media reports.

5. What are the allegations against Jahangir Khan?

Khan is accused of involvement in an extortion case. Investigators are examining the allegations and gathering evidence as part of the ongoing probe.