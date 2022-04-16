New Delhi: Following the violence at a Hanuman Jayanti Rally In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an appeal to the people to maintain peace. He added that the responsibility to upkeep law and order and to maintain peace in the National Capital is the responsibility of the Centre.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: UP Police Deploys Additional Security Force In Areas Adjoining Delhi

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country cannot progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital and I appeal to people to maintain peace," said the Delhi CM.

Violence had broken out on Saturday during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area in which several vehicles were vandalised by miscreants and a few police personnel were also injured.

The Delhi Police have also deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation. The security force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the matter and directed them to take necessary action. He spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary steps following the Jahangirpuri violence.