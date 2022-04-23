Jahangirpuri Violence Latest News Today: After hearing the case, the Rohini Court on Saturday sent NSA-slapped accused Ansar, Sonu, Salim, Dilshad, and Ahir to 8 days of police custody. The court also sent four other accused to judicial custody for 14 days. A total of 9 accused were produced in the court today through video conferencing.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Accused Ansar Sheikh Owns Luxurious Mansion, Has Philanthropist Image In Bengal

Notably, the National security Act has been imposed against the five prime accused- Ansar, Salim, Dilshad, Sonu, and Ahir in the case.

The Crime Branch had told the court that the matter was very sensitive and further investigation needed to be done to trace the other accused who were involved in the conspiracy.

Jahangirpuri voilence case | Rohini Court sends NSA slapped accused Ansar, Sonu, Salim, Dilshad, and Ahir to 8 days of police custody. Four other accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A total of 9 accused were produced in the court today. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

During the hearing, the Crime Branch told the court that accused may be needed to be taken to West Bengal and other places in the course of investigation. On the other hand, the police had also sought eight-day remand of the prime accused.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against various suspects of the recent Jahangirpuri violence case including prime accused Mohammed Ansar.

Officials told news agency PTI that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED’s equivalent of a police FIR, has been filed by the federal agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to ED recommending a probe by the agency. He cited the preliminary findings made by his officers in the case and the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by them. The ED case stems from these police complaints, the officials said.

It must be noted that violent clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. As per the police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Police said Ansar (35), a resident of B-Block of Jahangirpuri, is alleged to be the main conspirator behind the violence.